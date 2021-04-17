lai Mohammed)
Twitter: Harsh business environment cause of investors avoiding Nigeria –OPS

Following the report that Twitter is planning on expanding in Sub-Saharan Africa by establishing a presence in Ghana instead of Nigeria as a regional entry point, members of the Organised Private Sector (OPS) have blamed the Federal Government over this development, carpeting its inability to address the alarming bottlenecks facing Nigerian businesses.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, while reacting to it during the week put the blame on Nigerians for demarketing the country, however, OPS, which is the umbrella body of the country’s chambers of commerce, comprising of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Manufacturers Association of Nigeria Export Group (MANEG), Nigerian Association of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (NASME), Nigeria Employers Consultative Association (NECA) and Nigerian Association of Small Scale Industrialists (NASSI), unanimously supported Twitter’s move, saying they would have been disappointed in the American digital tech giant firm if it decided to choose Nigeria.

They complained that cost of doing business in Nigeria is still very high coupled with the regulatory challenges among government’s MDAs, policy summersaults (Fiscal and Monetary policies), infrastructure deficit, exchange rate volatility, forex challenge, multiple taxation, harsh operating environment, low returns on investment, social amenities challenges and insecurity. All these challenges, according to the OPA, have resulted in many companies complaining of leaving the Nigeria for its neighbouring countries. They also added that these challenges prevent fresh investors from coming into the country to set up businesses.

The group warned the Federal Government to expect more renowned firms boycotting Nigeria until it is ready to address the lacuna hindering ease of doing business. Besides, the OPS emphasised that Twitter movement to Ghana market was a wake-up call to President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration that Nigeria can no longer rely heavily on her huge population profile to attract newer businesses into the country, saying investors are now wiser, mostly concerned with political and economic stability where they can re-coup their investments and also exit easily. A member of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) and also Chairman, Other African Countries under the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria Export Promotion Group (MANEG), Mr. Okhai Ehimigbai, explained that Nigerian economy is already battered in all ramifications and the Federal Government should not expect any foreign investor to come and invest in Nigeria, whether in the near or longer term despite her huge population profile. Ehimigbai said that the alarming insecurity, exchange rate saga, forex and others are bad signals that all is not well with Nigerian market. He said the present administration is not doing enough for the economy in terms of galvanising and re-tooling it because many of those in the helm of affairs are wrong pegs in wrong holes since they are not versatile with economic management.

