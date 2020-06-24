News

Twitter labels new Trump tweet ‘offensive’, hides it from public view

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Twitter Inc said on Tuesday it had placed a warning notice on a tweet from U.S. President Donald Trump for violating its policy against abusive behavior.
“There will never be an “Autonomous Zone” in Washington, D.C., as long as I’m your President. If they try they will be met with serious force!” the president’s tweet read.
In a tweet, the company said it had hidden Trump’s tweet behind its “public interest” notice because there was a threat of harm against an identifiable group, reports France24.
Anti-racism protesters on Monday declared a Black House Autonomous Zone – referencing a Seattle area known as the Capitol Hill Organized Protest (CHOP) zone or the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone – near the White House in front of St. John’s Church.

Reporter

Related Articles
News

COVID-19: Lagos to sanction schools defying closure directive

Posted on Author Temitope Ogunbanke

The Lagos State Office of Education Quality Assurance has condemned the act of inviting students to school by owners of private schools against the directive of the Lagos State Government to shut down due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. In a statement released from the office of the Director General of Education Quality Assurance, Mrs. Abiola […]
News

How we shared N31m teachers’ salaries-Kwara NUT chair, perm sec

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni

The Ilorin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has uncovered how the sum of N31m meant for the payment of teachers’ salaries was allegedly diverted by the Chairman of Kwara State Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT), Salihu Idris Toyin, and the Permanent Secretary of the State Universal Basic Education Board (KSUBEC), […]
News

Kano traffic agency: Gunmen plan to attack us

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir KANO

  T he Managing Director of Kano Road Traffic Agency (KAROTA), Baffa Babba Danagundi, has said that his men deserted the roads last Sunday following intelligence reports that some gunmen had concluded plans to attack them.     He said based on such security report, the agency asked its men not to report to duty, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: