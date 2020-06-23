News

Twitter labels new Trump tweet ‘offensive’, hides it from public view

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Twitter Inc said on Tuesday it had placed a warning notice on a tweet from U.S. President Donald Trump for violating its policy against abusive behavior.
“There will never be an “Autonomous Zone” in Washington, D.C., as long as I’m your President. If they try they will be met with serious force!” the president’s tweet read.
In a tweet, the company said it had hidden Trump’s tweet behind its “public interest” notice because there was a threat of harm against an identifiable group, reports France24.
Anti-racism protesters on Monday declared a Black House Autonomous Zone – referencing a Seattle area known as the Capitol Hill Organized Protest (CHOP) zone or the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone – near the White House in front of St. John’s Church.

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Domestic flights not feasible on June 21st –FG

Posted on Author Wole Shadare and Regina Otokpa

Minister mulls June ending for airport operations The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 has said that the June 21 earlier fixed for the resumption of domestic flights in the country was no longer feasible. It said there is more work to be done before the aviation sector resumes. The PTF had earlier given the […]
News

Coronavirus: Australian state reimposes restrictions after spike in cases

Posted on Author Reporter

      The Australian state of Victoria will reimpose tighter coronavirus restrictions after a spike in cases. From Monday, there will be a stricter limit on the number of people allowed to meet up in public or visit another person’s home after 25 new cases of COVID-19were reported overnight – the highest increase in two […]
News

ICPC: We’ve uncovered N250m alleged fraud in teaching hospital

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani,

The Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC), Tuesday, said it had uncovered “the (alleged) diversion” of a whopping N250 million “from the personnel cost account of the Usman Danfodio University Teaching Hospital (UDUTH), Sokoto State”. It said the discovery was “in its continuing effort to rid public sector institutions of corruption and […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

%d bloggers like this: