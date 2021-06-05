Top Stories

Twitter officially stops working in Nigeria

…as Aisha Buhari deactivates account

Popular microblogging platform, Twitter has officially stopped its operations in Nigeria.
This development is coming hours after Federal Government announced the suspension of Twitter in a statement signed by Lai Mohammed.
The Twitter app in Nigeria currently displays ‘Tweets aren’t loading right now. Try again’ but when connected to a VPN, the app begins to work perfectly fine.
Meanwhile, Aisha Buhari, Nigeria’s First Lady, has followed through on her threat by deactivating her Twitter account.
Mrs. Buhari said on Friday night that she would be deactivating her Twitter account in support of the Federal Government’s decision to prohibit all Twitter activities in the country.
She wrote on Twitter: “I will be deactivating my twitter account for now. Long live Federal Republic of Nigeria”.
According to a review by online news portal, NEWS DIRECT, the first lady did actually deactivate her account, as it no longer exists on the platform.

