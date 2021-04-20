Twitter: OPS backs firm’s choice of Ghana

MILIEU

No investor likes to put his hard earned money in an unfriendly business environment

Following the report that Twitter has chosen Ghana as a regional entry point into sub-Saharan Africa, members of the Organised Private Sector (OPS) have said they would have been surprised if the social media operator had opted for Nigeria.

They blamed the choice of Ghana over Nigeria on Federal Government’s inability to address the alarming constraints and bottlenecks facing businesses locally.

OPS, which is the umbrella body of the country’s chambers of commerce, comprising Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Manufacturers Association of Nigeria Export Group (MANEG), Nigerian Association of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (NASME), Nigeria Employers Consultative Association (NECA) and Nigerian Association of Small Scale Industrialists (NASSI), unanimously supported Twitter’s choice in jettisoning the Nigerian market.

They said they would have been disappointed in the American digital tech giant firm if it had chosen Nigeria.

They complained that cost of doing business in Nigeria was still very high, coupled with regulatory challenges among government’s agencies, policy summersaults (fiscal and monetary), infrastructure decay, exchange rate volatility, multiple taxation, harsh operating environment, low returns on investment, social amenities challenges and insecurity.

They said all these had resulted to many companies leaving the Nigerian environment for neighbouring countries. According to them, no investor will like to put his hard earned money in an unfriendly business environment like Nigeria, which is not stable, both politically and economically, reiterating that the hallmark of any investment was political and economic stability, including leadership quality.

The private sector group warned the Federal Government to expect more firms to boycott Nigerian business environment except it addresses the lacuna hindering ease of doing business and investors guaranteed high return on investment in their established businesses.

Besides, OPS emphasied that Twitter’s movement to Ghana market was a wake-up call to President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration that Nigeria can no longer rely heavily on her huge population to attract investment or businesses into the country. Speaking with New Telegraph, a member of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) and also Chairman,

Other African Countries under the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria Export Promotion Group (MANEG), Mr. Okhai Ehimigbai, explained that the Nigerian economy was battered in all ramifications, saying the Federal Government should not expect any foreign investor to come and invest in the country, whether in the near or longer time despite her huge population profile.

Ehimigbai said that the alarming rate of insecurity, exchange rate saga and others were bad signals that all is not well with Nigerian market.

According to him, Nigeria has been in doldrums, even before the advent of COVID-19, to show that attracting new investments will be a Herculen task.

He said the present administration was not doing enough for the economy in terms of galvanising and retooling it, because many of those at the helms of affairs are wrong pegs in right holes since they are not versatile in economic management.

The MANEG chieftain said: “Why investors are moving to Ghana? One, do you see what is happening in the airline industry now? They can’t buy spare parts for the aircrafts because of the volatility in exchange rate “Today, the naira is almost a worthless currency, and then, we have a situation whereby government’s policies are not stable.

“Even to us (OPS), we find it difficult with policies. You do one thing today and do another one tomorrow, how will an investor plan in such situation? “For instance, look at those in the service sector, see what they are passing through currently.

So, if Twitter should go to Ghana to set up its African center, the owner is really a businessman, he knows what he wants and what he is doing. “Nobody will invest his hard earned money in an economy you cannot predict.

Ehimigbai also said: “Multiple taxation is posing risk to business. It is not easy to do busines in Nigeria today when you look at all these parameters. We only just have population. God gave us a big population that would have been a huge advantage to us, but we are not maximising it.”

Similarly, a former Chairman, LCCI SMEG (Small and Medium scales Enterprise Group), Dr. Jon Tudy Kachukwu, also complained about the state of Nigeria’s economy, saying it was allowing influx of many established firms to leave the country for other markets in neighbouring countries.

Kachukwu said: “The way Ghanian government is encouraging exporters, once you export and you bring in your shipping documents, the Ghanian government will refund you the total money of the invoice value for your goods.

“At times, when it comes to dollar repatriation, Ghanian government will repatriate your money as and when due if it is going to take three or six months, they will tell you and you get it as and when due.

That’s unlike Nigeria where CBN tells you when you repatriate you have to sell to the Nigerian banks at N410 as against N480.”

Also, he pointed out that “the instability in policy, insecurity, infrastructure decay, multiple taxation are the reasons why an investor from the European Union (EU), American government or companies cannot established corporate headquarters in Nigeria.” He said: “For instance, take a look at Ghana’s leadership quality, you cannot compare it with that of Nigeria.

Who is in charge of Nigerian government, nobody is in charge. “All these embassies in Nigeria are giving feedbacks to their home countries about what is happening in Nigeria.

On decayed infrastructure, he lamented that government had not been able to get it right after so many years. “Look at the issue of light, roads and social amenities.

For instance, here in Nigeria, any company that wants to float a business, our government will start asking them questions that will frustrate them and make the business plan die

Like this: Like Loading...