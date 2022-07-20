Twitter partners Amref Health Africa to train African journalists

Twitter and Amref Health Africa, a leading Nairobi-based health development organisation, have announced their continued collaboration to provide skills and capacity-building training in best practices for health reporting. This comes on the heels of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and amid growing concerns about recently reported cases of monkeypox across the continent.

Recall that since 2020, Twitter’s financial contribution has enabled over 40 journalists and health communication professionals to attend the course and strengthen their health reporting skills. Since its launch in 2020, the media scholarship programme by Amref Health Africa in partnership with Amref International University and Twitter, has awarded scholarships to high achieving African journalists to pursue Health Communication and Journalism courses.

