News

Twitter: Reps reject call to lift FG’s ban

Posted on Author Philip Nyam, Comment(0)

The House of Representatives Thursday rejected calls for the ban on Twitter to be lifted

The rejection was endorsed after considering the report of its joint committees on information, national orientation, ethics and values, telecommunications, information and technology, justice, and national security and intelligence on the Federal Government’s suspension of the operations of the social media network.

Deputy Minority leader, Hon. Toby Okechuwku had in the course of the consideration moved an amendment seeking the lifting of the ban following the negative impact of the ban. It was, however, rejected by members when put to voice vote.

The House instead gave the Federal Government and Twitter an ultimatum to create room for an amicable dialogue and settlement of the ban

The House equally asked the Federal Government to pro-active in their interface with Twitter so as to come up with timely resolution on the matter.

It said the Federal Government should take into cognisance the negative effect of the Twitter suspension on Nigerians who depend on the platform for their livelihood.

The House urged relevant government institutions such as the National Broadcasting Commission, Nigeria Communication Satellite, etc. to be alive to their mandate by doing the needful to avoid any future occurrence of this nature.

The House said freedom of expression is not absolute anywhere in the world.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Insurgency: Army sets to court martial General

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani,

Barring any change in plan, the Nigerian Army has concluded plans to try a former Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole (OPLD), Maj-Gen. Olusegun Adeniyi, before a General Court Martial (GCM). New Telegraph gathered from highly-placed military sources that General Adeniyi has since been posted for jurisdiction before the yet-to-be constituted court martial, expected to sit […]
News

Kalu, Abiodun laud Osoba’s appointment as Chairman, NIJ Governing Council

Posted on Author Femi Adeleke

Former governor of Abia State and Chief Whip in the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu, has congratulated a former governor of Ogun State, Chief Segun Osoba, on his appointment as Chairman, Governing Council of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ). Kalu described the appointment as well deserved and timely, stressing that Osoba’s leadership qualities were extra-ordinary […]
News

Kwara gov: We’ll rehabilitate more schools, roads

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, yesterday said more than 1,000 schools in the state need rehabilitation and or reconstruction. He said the schools also need equipment with modern teaching facilities across the 16 local government areas of the state.   The governor added however that the administration had activated plans to gradually fix the facilities, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica