Twitter: Reps reject calls to lift ban

The House of Representatives Thursday rejected calls for the ban on Twitter to be lifted The rejection was endorsed after considering the report of its joint committees on information, national orientation, ethics and values, telecommunications, information and technology, justice, and national security and intelligence on the Federal Government’s suspension of the operations of the social media network. Deputy Minority leader, Hon. Toby Okechuwku had in the course of the consideration moved an amendment seeking the lifting of the ban following the negative impact of the ban.

It was, however, rejected by members when put to voice vote. The House instead gave the Federal Government and Twitter an ultimatum to create room for an amicable dialogue and settlement of the ban The House equally asked the Federal Government to pro-active in their interface with Twitter so as to come up with timely resolution on the matter.

It said the Federal Government should take into cognisance the negative effect of the Twitter suspension on Nigerians who depend on the platform for their livelihood. The House urged relevant government institutions such as the National Broadcasting Commission, Nigeria Communication Satellite, etc. to be alive to their mandate by doing the needful to avoid any future occurrence of this nature. The House said freedom of expression is not absolute anywhere in the world.

Like this: Like Loading...