Arts & Entertainments Business

Twitter Restores Back Blue Tick To Some Celebrities, Politicians

Posted on Author Goli Innocent Comment(0)

Following the protest by some of its recipients, the micro-blogging site, Twitter on Saturday restored back the verification blue ticks sign for authenticity and fame.

New Telegraph had on Friday reported that the likes of Nigerian Afrobeat singers Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid and the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi lost their badges as the owner of the site, Elon Musk announced monthly payment to keep up with the standard.

Non-paying accounts that had a blue tick lost it on Thursday, Musk implemented a strategy, dubbed “Twitter Blue”, to generate new revenue.

According to him, Once a free sign, blue ticks must now be bought by subscribers for $8 a month.

Only a tiny fraction of blue-ticked users subscribed less than 5 per cent of the 407,000 profiles affected, according to Travis Brown, a Berlin-based software developer who tracks social media platforms.

But on Friday and Saturday, a number of celebrities regained their blue ticks, seemingly without action on their part, including author Stephen King, NBA champion LeBron James and former US president Donald Trump.

Musk tweeted Friday that he was “paying for a few (subscriptions) personally.

The accounts of some dead celebrities, such as US chef Anthony Bourdain, also received a blue tick.

Many official media accounts regained a tick, including AFP, which has not subscribed to Twitter Blue.

The New York Times got back its gold badge this month after Musk had bashed the news organization as “propaganda”.

The Times is among the major media groups that have a gold tick reserved for an “official business account” paying at least $1,000 a month.

The reinstated ticks did not lure back US public radio NPR and Canada’s public broadcaster CBC, which recently suspended activity on their accounts and had not resumed tweeting as of Sunday.

The broadcasters were among those to protest the “state-affiliated” and “government-funded” labels Twitter attached to them, which were previously reserved for non-independent media funded by autocratic governments.

Twitter removed these labels on Friday, including those applied to China’s official news agency Xinhua and Russia’s RT.

Precious-Innocent Innocent Anga

Related Articles
Business

Swine fever threatens food security in Nigeria, FAO warns

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) has warned that African Swine Fever, if not immediately contained, could pose a huge threat to food security in Nigeria. FAO Country Representative, Fred Kafeero, disclose this during the opening ceremony of a workshop for pig value chain operators in Plateau State recently. African swine fever virus is a […]
Business

ABCON unveils roadmap on save the naira campaign

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Association of Bureaux De Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON) has developed a roadmap campaign plan needed to save naira from further decline and enhance exchange rate stability. The ABCON National Executive Council, yesterday, said the move to save naira was agreed by the body at the conclusion of its meeting in Lagos, where it […]
Business

Lender targets MSMEs with N50bn subordinated funding

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Managing Director, Ecobank Nigeria, Mr. Patrick Akinwuntan, has said the bank’s newly sourced N50 billion credit will be deployed to support Micro, Small and medium scale enterprises (MSMEs) and small corporates in the country. Commenting on the funds, Akinwuntan pointed out that the Ecobank Nigeria recognizes MSMEs as the drivers of post COVID-19 economic […]

Leave a Comment