Twitter shareholders approve $44bn Musk deal

Twitter’s shareholders have voted to approve a deal with Elon Musk to buy the company for $44 billion (£38 billion). The decision was made in a short conference call with investors from the company’s San Francisco headquarters, reports the BBC. It means Twitter will now try to force Elon Musk to buy the company in the courts. The meeting followed explosive testimony from Twitter’s former head of security Peiter Zatko in front of the US Senate. In April, Twitter agreed to sell the company to the world’s richest person, Elon Musk. However, the deal soured after Musk alleged he was misled by Twitter about the number of spam and bot accounts on the platform. He said he no longer wished to purchase the company in May, but Twitter argues that Musk cannot back out of the deal.
Court orders El-Zakzaky’s wife’s evacuation to isolation center
A high court sitting in Kaduna yesterday ordered the Nigerian Correctional Service to evacuate the wife of the leader of Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Zeenat, to an isolation centre to be treated for COVID-19. Delivering the ruling, Justice Gideon Kurada, specifically ordered that she should be moved to a government-approved isolation and treatment centre. […]
Daggash: Corrupt, inefficient civil service bane of Nigeria’s development
A former Minister for the National Planning Commission of Nigeria, Senator Mohammed Sanusi Daggash, has blamed the slow pace of development in Nigeria on a corrupt and inefficient civil service structure that is resistant to positive changes. Daggash who gave this verdict on Saturday at the public presentation of “The Arc of the Possible,” […]
Afghan cities fall to rapid Taliban advance
The Taliban have captured three regional capitals in Afghanistan as they continue to make sweeping territorial gains in the country. They seized control of the key northern city of Kunduz on Sunday, as well as Sar-e-Pul and Taloqan. It means five regional capitals have fallen to the militants since Friday, with Kunduz being their […]
