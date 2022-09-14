Twitter shareholders approve $44bn Musk deal

Twitter’s shareholders have voted to approve a deal with Elon Musk to buy the company for $44 billion (£38 billion). The decision was made in a short conference call with investors from the company’s San Francisco headquarters, reports the BBC. It means Twitter will now try to force Elon Musk to buy the company in the courts. The meeting followed explosive testimony from Twitter’s former head of security Peiter Zatko in front of the US Senate. In April, Twitter agreed to sell the company to the world’s richest person, Elon Musk. However, the deal soured after Musk alleged he was misled by Twitter about the number of spam and bot accounts on the platform. He said he no longer wished to purchase the company in May, but Twitter argues that Musk cannot back out of the deal.

