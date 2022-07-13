Business

Twitter sues Elon Musk over $44bn purchase deal

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Twitter has taken billionaire Elon Musk to court to try to force him to buy the social media firm, setting up a legal battle with the world’s richest man.

It comes after Mr Musk announced he was walking away from his proposed $44bn acquisition of Twitter on Friday, reports the BBC.

He claimed Twitter had not given information about the number of fake and spam accounts on the platform.

Now Twitter has asked a Delaware court to order Musk to complete the merger at the agreed $54.20 per Twitter share.

“Having mounted a public spectacle to put Twitter in play, and having proposed and then signed a seller-friendly merger agreement, [Mr] Musk apparently believes that he – unlike every other party subject to Delaware contract law – is free to change his mind, trash the company, disrupt its operations, destroy stockholder value, and walk away,” said the lawsuit.

The lawsuit went on to accuse Musk of “a long list” of violations of the merger agreement that “have cast a pall over Twitter and its business”.

Twitter chairman Bret Taylor tweeted that the microblogging site wanted “to hold Elon Musk accountable to his contractual obligations”.

Musk tweeted on Tuesday: “Oh the irony lol [laughing out loud].”

The lawsuit said Musk had backed out of the deal because it “no longer serves his personal interests”.

Musk is the chief executive of electric car company Tesla.

The lawsuit said that after Musk agreed to the deal, the stock market fell, along with Tesla shares.

“The value of Musk’s stake in Tesla, the anchor of his personal wealth, has declined by more than $100bn from its November 2021 peak. So [Mr] Musk wants out,” it said.

“Rather than bear the cost of the market downturn, as the merger agreement requires, [Mr] Musk wants to shift it to Twitter’s stockholders,” it added.

Twitter’s share price has fallen more than 8% in the past month, and in May tumbled from highs of more than $50 per share, as Musk questioned the number of fake and spam accounts on Twitter and said the deal was “temporarily on hold”.

On Friday, Musk said he was pulling out of the deal, claiming a lack of information about spam accounts and inaccurate representations amounted to a “material adverse event”.

He also said Twitter sacking executives meant it was not living up to its obligations.

In response, Twitter said it planned to pursue legal action to enforce the agreement, saying it was “committed to closing the transaction on the price and terms agreed upon with Mr Musk”.

The original merger agreement includes a $1bn (£830m) break-up fee.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Business

AfDB to launch €4m facility for circular economy

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Board of Directors of the African Development Bank (AfDB) has approved the establishment of a €4 million Africa Circular Economy Facility to drive integration of the circular economy into African efforts to achieve Nationally Defined Contribution (NDC) targets, the regional multilateral development finance institution said in a statement at the weekend.   According to […]
Business

Dollar gains put on hold, sterling looks to BoE for cues

Posted on Author Reporter

  The dollar traded near its strongest in more than two months against the euro and the yen on Thursday as pessimism about the U.S. economic outlook receded before the release of important data on the jobs market. The British pound held steady against the dollar and traded near an eight-month high versus the euro […]
Business

Tackling food insecurity at challenging period

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

Recently, the Cadre Hamonise report by the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) revealed that 9.8 million people in 16 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory lacked food. TAIWO HASSAN examines the implications of this report on Nigeria’s food security plan Indeed, Nigeria is in dire strait following challenges that have […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica