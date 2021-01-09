Reporter

Gombe gov to Buhari: Order NNPC to begin oil, gas exploration in Gongola basins

Gombe State Governor, Muhammed Yahaya, has pleaded with President Muhammadu Buhari to prevail on the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), to immediately commence oil and gas exploration in his state and the Gongola Basins. The governor in an interaction with State House Correspondents after a closed door meeting […]
FG puts N8.7bn aircraft for sale to cut governance cost

Four years after the Federal Government put two of its 10 airplanes, a Falcon 7X and Hawker Sidley 4000 for sale, the government has, again, put up for sale a jet in the Presidential fleet, Hawker 4000 aircraft with registration number, 5N-FGX/: RC 066. The business-size jet, which entered into service in December 2011, has […]
Makinde swears in new commissioner

Oyo State Governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde yesterday sworn in new Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, Barrister Lateef Idowu Oyeleke, declaring that his administration would be fair to all geopolitical zones. Oyelekewasconfirmed by the State House of Assembly as a replacement for Hon. Kehinde Ayoola, who diedin May after a brief illness. Makinde, while speaking […]

