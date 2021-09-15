News

Twitter: Talks with FG fruitful, productive

Micro-blogging platform, Twitter, has disclosed that its talks with the Nigerian government over restoring its services in the country have been “respectful and productive.” Speaking on ongoing discussions with the government, the company noted that it was committed to charting a path forward to restoring Twitter for everyone in Nigeria.

“Discussions with the Nigerian government have been respectful and productive – we look forward to seeing the service restored very soon. “We continue to engage with the Nigerian government to discuss why Twitter has been blocked and ways to resolve the matter. “We are committed to charting a path forward to the restoration of Twitter for everyone in Nigeria”, a spokesperson for Twitter said in a chat with journalists on Monday.

The federal government had on June 4 announced the suspension of Twitter operations in Nigeria. It further directed Telecommunication companies to block access to Twitter. The government cited the persistent use of the platform for activities capable of undermining Nigeria’s corporate existence as the reason for the suspension.

Our Reporters

