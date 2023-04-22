Arts & Entertainments

Twitter Users Drag Tacha Over Age Repetition

Media personality and ex-Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Natacha Akide, otherwise known as Symply Tacha, has stirred up reactions on social media over her repeated age claim.

The self-acclaimed Port Harcourt’s first daughter on Saturday shared a tweet via her verified Twitter handle about how she is a baddie at 23 years old.

The tweet, however, didn’t seat down well with a lot of netizens as they took to the comment session to drag the reality star for claiming 23 years since her stay in Big Brother’s house.

Many accused Tacha of living a fake life, while some claimed she was just making a joke about her being 23 years old.

Below is the comment that has trailed her tweets.

Affordable wrote: Tacha never said she was 23 this year, she said she was 23 years ago, n she constantly says her real age every year she adds plus 1, people are just troublesome

Alex Chrsss wrote: Hahaha fake age fake life nawao

Mary Gold wrote: Tacha lie on this. Even her daughter looks 5 years old or more. Meaning she gets Belle at 16 or 17. Even my sister looks wey too younger than her 23. If she says she is 25, you will still believe

Laura wrote: Do you know for real, a lot of people don’t know their real age, don’t blame her if she repeats every year, she might not know her real age

