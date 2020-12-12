Twitter users expose man who claimed he bought house at 21

A Nigerian man identified as Big Daddy has been exposed on Twitter after he flaunted an apartment on his page, and claimed it was his house. Big Daddy had shared photos of the apartment on Twitter where he excitedly claimed that he just got an apartment at a young age of 21. “House owner at 21.

Congratulations Big Daddy” he wrote. Reacting to this, a Twitter user identified as Lolo of Ikotun, said the apartment is a short let apartment at Festac (Festival mall). The Twitter user also disclosed that they rent the apartment for N30k per day. “Your house? This is a short-let apartment at Festac na (Festival mall) Dem dey rent am, 30k a day”, the Twitter user wrote much to the surprise of several Twitter users who had started praising Big Daddy for the feat.

