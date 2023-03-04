Twitter Users Knock Zelensky For Congratulating Tinubu

Nigerian Twitter users have taken a swipe at the President of war-prone Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, after he congratulated Nigeria’s President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, for winning the February 25, 2023, presidential election.

Zelensky while congratulating Tinubu via a tweet, had said his country was ready to work with Nigeria to overcome global challenges including threats to food security.

“Congratulations to @officialABAT on winning the Nigerian presidential election. I look forward to close cooperation. I’m convinced that bilateral interaction will be strengthened.

“(Ukraine) is ready to work together to overcome global challenges, including threats to food security!”

Congratulations to @officialABAT on winning the Nigerian presidential election. I look forward to close cooperation. I’m convinced that 🇺🇦🇳🇬 bilateral interaction will be strengthened. 🇺🇦 is ready to work together to overcome global challenges, including threats to food security! — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 2, 2023

However, some tweeps who made comments on the post alleged that Zelensky was congratulating Tinubu after “our democracy was invaded.”

Below are the comments that have trailed his congratulatory message to Tinubu.

@valentinowpg said, “Mr President you may have to do this congratulation once again in the nearest future. We know when you won your presidential election it was the will of Ukrainians that voted for you and voted out the pro-Russian govt. Ours wasn’t the will of the people. Good luck in the war.”

@gaiuschibueze said, “No wonder Russia wants to run over your country.”

“It is now obvious that Zelensky has not learnt enough lessons,” @Chief_Ajiji partly said.

“Our democracy was invaded and you’re congratulating the man … on behalf of Ukrainians,” @aai_austin claimed in reply.

However, a former Delta State governorship aspirant under the All Progressives Congress, Uba Michael, in his reply, said, “The people of Nigeria stand with you (Zelensky).”

Most of the tweeps alleged that the February 25, 2023 elections were marred with rigging and voter intimidation, saying Zelensky did not know that.

The tweeps’ positions were in tandem with the position of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party and the Labour Party members, who had since alleged that the conduct of the election was not free and fair.

It would be recalled that PDP and LP rejected the declaration by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) that Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress won the presidential election, asking the INEC chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, to step down.

