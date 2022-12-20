Twitter users vote in favour of Musk resigning

Twitter users have voted in favour of Elon Musk stepping down as the platform’s chief executive after the billionaire ran a poll on his future.

A total of 57.5% voted “yes” after Musk asked his 122 million followers whether he should stand down, reports the BBC. Musk, who bought Twitter for $44bn (£36bn), said before the poll closed that he would abide by the result.

The technology tycoon, who also runs Tesla and Space X, has faced much criticism since taking over the site. Musk is yet to comment since the poll closed.

Even if he were to resign as chief executive, he would remain as Twitter’s owner. More than 17.5 million users voted in his poll yesterday, with 42.5% voting no to Musk stepping down

