Two abducted 4-yearold children found inside abandoned bus

The two four-year-old boys, Wasiu Dauda and Al-Ameen Ibrahim, abductedintheIjesha area of Lagos State have been found. It was learnt that the boys were found alive in an abandoned mini bus alongOshodi-Apapa Expressway yesterday morning. Dauda’s mother, Awau, told our correspondent that the children are currently receiving treatment at a hospital. “We have found them. They were found in an abandoned mini bus this morning ontheexpressway. Theyare inthehospitalnow,” theelatedmother said. The little boys were discovered missing around 4pm on Friday, two hoursaftertheyreturnedfromschool. A man was said to have lured them into a tricycle with biscuits while they were playing around the vicinity and whisked them away.

