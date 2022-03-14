Two abducted 4-yearold children found inside abandoned bus

The two four-year-old boys, Wasiu Dauda and Al-Ameen Ibrahim, abductedintheIjesha area of Lagos State have been found. It was learnt that the boys were found alive in an abandoned mini bus alongOshodi-Apapa Expressway yesterday morning. Dauda’s mother, Awau, told our correspondent that the children are currently receiving treatment at a hospital. “We have found them. They were found in an abandoned mini bus this morning ontheexpressway. Theyare inthehospitalnow,” theelatedmother said. The little boys were discovered missing around 4pm on Friday, two hoursaftertheyreturnedfromschool. A man was said to have lured them into a tricycle with biscuits while they were playing around the vicinity and whisked them away.
Related Articles
Court detains Sokoto businessman for producing adulterated engine oil
A business man, Mr. Atiku Abubakar Gwandu has been detained by a Federal High Court in Sokoto for allegedly producing and distributing adulterated Ammasco and IBCON automobile engine lubricants. A case of product adulteration was filed against the business man by Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) in continuation of its mandate of eradicating […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Spokesman: Ortom’s ADC, Orderly, Personal Physician test positive for COVID-19
*Says govt not crippled Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom Monday disclosed that his close aides including his Aide-de-camp (ADC), Orderly and Personal Physician have tested positive for COVID-19. Besides, the governor also dispelled reports that his administration has been paralysed on account of the pandemic. The governor disclosed the status of […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Nine Nigerian jailbreakers held in Ghana
Police in the Greater Accra Region have arrested nine Nigerians, among them a female, for attempting to enter Ghana illegally through the River Volta in Ada with a boat. The suspects were believed to be fugitives who broke jail in Nigeria. The suspects are Emmanuel Obinnah Chiedozie (27), Kelli Ekureni (33), Steve […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)