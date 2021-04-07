Two abducted Chinese freed in Ogun

The two Chinese nationals abducted from their farm in Oba town in the Obafemi-Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State last week Wednesday have regained their freedom.

It was learnt that an unspecified amount of money was paid before the release by their captors on Tuesday evening.

The abductors of the Chinese nationals reportedly accessed the farm in the Oba community through Odo Ogun (River Ogun) and escaped with the captives through the same water.

The state police spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the Chinese were rescued from their captors following serious efforts by men of the state police command.

