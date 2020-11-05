Two abducted Zamfara judges regain freedom

The two Zamfara State Sharia court judges, kidnapped by bandits about two months ago have been released after paying N1 million each.

The two judges, Salihu Abdullahi and Shafi’u Jangebe, were abducted on their way back to Zamfara from Maradi in Niger Republic and were asked to pay N10m each, but the money was not available.

When the bandits realized that, the judges could not produce the amount after several days in captivity, they finally called their relations and asked them to bring whatever they could afford.

