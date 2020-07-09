Two Abuja nightclubs shut, two Lebanese convicted

A Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Mobile Court yesterday shut down two nightclubs for one week for contravening the COVID-19 guidelines. The court also convicted two Lebanese and others. The magistrate, Idayat Akanni, said New Yorker Nightclub and Lounge, located at the Maitama District of Abuja, managed by some Lebanese, and Agape Nightclub, located at Wyse 11 respectively were shut down for organising social activities within the curfew period. She explained that the two Lebanese, Wassim Soofau and Fawaz Ali, as well as two Nigerians – Adeniran Matthew and Julius Inanemoh – who were convicted and fined N10,000 each, violated the COVID-19 health protocols and other guidelines recommended by the Presidential Task Force (PTF).

The Chairman of the FCT Ministerial Task Force on COVID-19, Ikharo Attah, who led the team to enforce the shut down order, said the arrests were made on Tuesday night, during a routine monitoring in the areas. Attah disclosed that security personnel stormed the hotel and discovered that activities there were in contravention of COVID- 19 guidelines, thereby leading to arrests of four persons, among them two Lebanese. He added: “When my team visited, we met many people drinking in very large numbers, no face masks, no social distancing. Opening beer parlour alone is a contravention.

So this morning, we approached the Mobile Court and the judge ruled that the place should be sealed for one week.” Attah further warned nightclubs and beer parlour operators to adhere strictly to COVID-19 protocols. According to him, they are not allowed to open for now because of the alarming increase of COVID- 19 cases.

Like this: Like Loading...