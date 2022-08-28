Two Air France pilots fight, exchange fisticuffs mid air

For fighting while flying the plane thousands of feet above sea level, Air France has suspended two pilots for unprofessional behaviour.

The two pilots were said to have got into as an avoidable altercation while on the plane.

Management of Air France described their conduct as ”totally inappropriate mid-flight brawl”.

Cabin personnel were said to have overhead the two pilots in a conflict and had to separate them. they were also said to have exchanged blows before they were separated. The fight, according to Bloomberg, took place inside the cockpit shortly after takeoff.

One of the pilots remained in the flight deck for the remainder of the voyage after the fight was separated.

Air France has, in recent times come under serious criticism for its alleged violation of safety procedures.

Although the actual reason for the fight remains unclear, Air France spokesperson, according to Bloomberg which cited La Tribune, referred to it as ”totally inappropriate behaviour.

Another local newspaper, the The Daily Beast reported that Air France is (still) investigating the incident which took place at the early hours of Sunday, August 28, 2022.

