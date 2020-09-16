Metro & Crime

Two arrested after dog kills 12-day-old baby

Two people have been arrested after a dog fatally attacked a 12-day-old baby boy in Doncaster.
South Yorkshire police said the infant had suffered serious injuries and died in hospital on Sunday, reports PA Media.
A 35-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter, with both bailed while officers’ inquiries continue.
In a statement, the force said it was called to an address in Welfare Road in Woodlands, Doncaster, at around 3.30pm on Sunday following reports that a dog had attacked a child.
It added: “On arrival at the property, emergency services discovered a 12-day-old baby boy had been bitten by a dog and suffered serious injuries. The child was taken to hospital, but sadly died a short time later.
“A 35-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter. They have now been bailed while inquiries continue.
“The dog has been removed from the address.”

