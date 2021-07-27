Metro & Crime

Two arrested during robbery operation in Ogun

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeoku ta Comment(0)

Police have arrested two armed robbery suspects during a robbery operation at Agbara area of Ado-Odo Ota Local Government Area of Ogun State. The suspects, Olanrewaju Sikiru (28) and Olayemi Obisesan (25), were arrested on Sunday.

 

The state’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, who disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta yesterday, said the suspects, and others now at large, engaged the police in a gun duel before they were apprehended. Oyeyemi said the armed robbery gang stormed Area 8 in OPIC Estate, Agbara and robbed the residents of their valuables.

 

The PPRO said the suspects were arrested following a distress call received by the police in Agbara Division that armed robbers had invaded the area and were terrorising the residents of the estate.

 

He said: “Upon the distress call, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), SP Saleh Dahiru, mobilised his men and moved to the scene of the incident. “On sighting the policemen, the robbers opened fire on them and the team retaliated.

 

At the end of the encounter, two members of the gang were arrested with gunshot injuries while others escaped with varying degrees of gunshot wounds.

 

“On interrogation, the arrested suspects informed the police that they came all the way from Lalupon area of Ibadan in Oyo State to join others at Agbara for the robbery operation.” Oyeyemi added that two double-barrelled locally- made pistols, 12 live cartridges, two expended cartridges, two HP laptops, 18 different phones, N14,590 cash and one Bajaj motorcycle with registration number DGB 411 VY were recovered from the suspects. The PPRO said the Commissioner of Police, Edward Awolowo Ajogun, had ordered a massive manhunt for the fleeing members of the gang

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Kwara sets up panel to probe alleged N300m LG funds

Posted on Author Reporter

*Rtd Justice Adewara chairs panel Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has set up an eight-person panel of inquiry to investigate the federal allocations accruing to the 16 local government areas of the state as well as their share of the internally generated revenue from May 29, 2019 to date. “In pursuance […]
Metro & Crime

Sexual abuse: A’Ibom varsity sacks 14 lecturers

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe

Akwa Ibom State University (AKSU) has sacked 14 lecturers for allegedly sexually abusing students. Although the names of the teachers were not mentioned, the Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the stateowned university, Prof. Nse Essien, said the institution would continue to weed out undesirable elements within its ranks. Essien disclosed this yesterday during a familiarisation visit to […]
Metro & Crime

Lagos considers forest estates’ audit to tackle security, climate change threats

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Worried by the possible use of its forests estates as hideouts for criminals, the Lagos State government Tuesday said that it would soon begin an audit of forests estates in the state to prevent intruders from using the forests as cover to perpetrate criminal activities. Briefing journalists on the event commemorate the Y2021 International Day […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica