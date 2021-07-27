Two arrested during robbery operation in Ogun

Police have arrested two armed robbery suspects during a robbery operation at Agbara area of Ado-Odo Ota Local Government Area of Ogun State. The suspects, Olanrewaju Sikiru (28) and Olayemi Obisesan (25), were arrested on Sunday.

The state’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, who disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta yesterday, said the suspects, and others now at large, engaged the police in a gun duel before they were apprehended. Oyeyemi said the armed robbery gang stormed Area 8 in OPIC Estate, Agbara and robbed the residents of their valuables.

The PPRO said the suspects were arrested following a distress call received by the police in Agbara Division that armed robbers had invaded the area and were terrorising the residents of the estate.

He said: “Upon the distress call, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), SP Saleh Dahiru, mobilised his men and moved to the scene of the incident. “On sighting the policemen, the robbers opened fire on them and the team retaliated.

At the end of the encounter, two members of the gang were arrested with gunshot injuries while others escaped with varying degrees of gunshot wounds.

“On interrogation, the arrested suspects informed the police that they came all the way from Lalupon area of Ibadan in Oyo State to join others at Agbara for the robbery operation.” Oyeyemi added that two double-barrelled locally- made pistols, 12 live cartridges, two expended cartridges, two HP laptops, 18 different phones, N14,590 cash and one Bajaj motorcycle with registration number DGB 411 VY were recovered from the suspects. The PPRO said the Commissioner of Police, Edward Awolowo Ajogun, had ordered a massive manhunt for the fleeing members of the gang

