Two arrested for allegedly stealing Sallah ram in Ogun

The police in Ogun State have arrested two suspected thieves for allegedly stealing a Sallah ram in Ogijo, Sagamu area of the state.

The suspects, Adetunji Alagbe and Opeyemi Ogunlokun allegedly stole the ram belonging to one Sodiq Abolore.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, who disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta Wednesday, said the suspects were arrested following a report lodged at Ogijo Divisional Headquarters by the owner of the ram.

Oyeyemi said, the complainant told the police that: “While he was sleeping in his house at about 3am, he heard an unusual noise in his compound which made him to peep through the window, only to discover that the iron gate he used to block the entrance where he kept his Salah ram has been pulled down.

“This made him come out and discover that his Sallah ram which he bought for N120, 000 was no longer there.

“He stated further that when he searched around, he saw three men forcing his ram into a waiting Mazda car booth, which made him raise the alarm, and a distress call was made to the police.

“The three men were chased, and two amongst them were apprehended, while the other one escaped.

“The ram was recovered, and the two suspects were taken to custody,” Oyeyemi said.

He added that the Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, has ordered an in-depth investigation of the case, with the view of charging the suspects to court as soon as possible.

