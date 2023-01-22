Two arrested for kidnapping herdsman in Ogun 

Operatives of the Ogun State-owned security outfit, the So-Safe Corps have arrested two suspected kidnappers for allegedly abducting a herdsman.

The victim, simply identified as Oseni was allegedly kidnapped at Olorunda-Lukosi, Iro, Owode-Egba Local Government Area of the state, while grazing his cows.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the corps, Moruf Yusuf confirmed the arrest of the suspects to journalists in Abeokuta Sunday.

According to him, the corps received a distress call on Friday that the suspects had kidnapped the victim in the bush.

Yusuf said, the kidnappers had immediately dispossessed their victim of a sum of N130,000 and the documents of his motorcycle.

Yusuf informed that the suspected kidnappers, after their successful operation, demanded for N4 million ransom before they could release Oseni.

