Two arrested for kidnapping pastor in Ogun

The police in Ogun State on Thursday arrested two suspected kidnappers for allegedly abducting a pastor, Mapai Samuel in Abeokuta, the state capital.

The pastor was allegedly abducted in while preaching in his church, ZOE Family International Church, located at Odo-Eran area of the metropolis.

Confirming the arrest to journalists Thursday, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi said, the suspects, Ibikunle Opeyemi and Kadiri Jamiu, have been transferred to Anti-kidnapping Unit of the state criminal investigation department for investigation.

According to Oyeyemi, the suspects were arrested in the early hours of Thursday in their hideout in Adigbe area of the state capital.

