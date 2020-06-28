Metro & Crime

Two arrested while robbing on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway long bridge

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Two suspected armed robbers were over the weekend arrested on the notorious long bridge on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway while robbing motorists.
The spokesman of the Ogun State Police Command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said this on Sunday in a press statement.
Oyeyemi said the two male suspects, Ibrahim Nura, 27, an indigine of Kebbi State, and Isaac Kyegh, an indigine of Benue State, both of who reside in Kara, Isheri, Ogun State, were apprehended while attacking one Agoro Adebayo and Olalekan Toheeb, whose vehicle had mechanical fault on the bridge.
The two men were said to have suddenly come out from under the bridge and threatened the duo with knife and cutlass so as to dispossess them of their valuables.
Oyeyemi said in the process, the patrol team from Warewa Division, led by the Divisional Police Officer, Superintendent of Police Folake Afeniforo, which was on routine patrol on the bridge, met them in the act.
On sighting the policemen, the suspects took to their heels and jumped under the bridge, but they were hotly chased and apprehended right under the bridge, where they have turned to their hideout.
A jackknife was recovered from them.
Meanwhile, the Commissioner, Ogun State Police Command, Kenneth Ebrimson, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad for discreet investigation and prosecution.

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

3 rescued, unknown number missing in fresh Lagos boat mishap 

Posted on Author Reporter

*17-year-old flood victim’s body found Muritala Ayinla An unknown number of passengers are feared drowned in Lagos after a boat capsized around Lekki waterways on Tuesday. This was even as as the body of the 17- year-old girl, simply identified as Aishat, was also found on the same day. Although the exact number of the […]
Metro & Crime

NMA to Makinde: It’s not safe to re-open schools now

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

The Oyo State chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) Thursday commended the efforts of the Governor Seyi Makinde-led COVID-19 Taskforce in its efforts at preventing the spread of the pandemic in the state, but advised that re-opening of schools now is quite unsafe. In a statement jointly signed by its Chairman, Dr. Akin Sodipo […]
Metro & Crime

Gunmen kidnap three in Abuja community

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

Armed men struck again at Pegi community in Kuje Area Council, Abuja, and abducted about three persons. This came a few months after nine people were kidnapped and an officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) was killed in the same community. The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: