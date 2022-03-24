Two billionaires meet as Sujimoto hosts Obi Cubana in Banana Island

It was a massive display of friendliness when two of Nigeria’s famous and inspiring billionaires met in Banana Island.

It was Sijibomi Ogundele, the enigmatic real estate billionaire and luxury aficionado, who received in honour nightlife and entertainment king, Obi Iyiegbu, more popularly known as Obi Cubana who is well-known for his mind-blowing entrepreneurial strides

The meeting of both men was held at Sujimoto’s luxurious new and highly automated building, the LucreziabySujimoto located in the heart of Africa’s most expensive neighborhood, Banana Island in Lagos.

Obi Cubana came in handy with his newly introduced brand, Odogwu Bitters which is already making waves.

