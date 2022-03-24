Metro & Crime

Two billionaires meet as Sujimoto hosts Obi Cubana in Banana Island

It was a massive display of friendliness when two of Nigeria’s famous and inspiring billionaires met in Banana Island.

It was Sijibomi Ogundele, the enigmatic real estate billionaire and luxury aficionado, who received in honour nightlife and entertainment king, Obi Iyiegbu, more popularly known as Obi Cubana who is well-known for his mind-blowing entrepreneurial strides

The meeting of both men was held at Sujimoto’s luxurious new and highly automated building, the LucreziabySujimoto located in the heart of Africa’s most expensive neighborhood, Banana Island in Lagos.

Obi Cubana came in handy with his newly introduced brand, Odogwu Bitters which is already making waves.

 

Gunmen hijack 18-seater bus, Sienna carrying Naval College students in Edo

  Passengers of an 18-seater bus and a Sienna bus conveying students of Naval college of engineering, Sapele have been whisked away by unknown gunmen. The victims were reportedly ambushed and kidnapped while returning from Kaduna State to Sapele, Delta State. The State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Kotongs Bello who confirmed the incident, told […]
Police arrest herder with AK-47 riffle in Ogun

Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested a herder, simply identified as Mohammed, with an AK 47 riffle. The suspect was arrested on Tuesday, August 10 in a forest in Iwoye Ketu, Imeko Afon Local Government Area of the state. The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi who […]
JUST IN: LASG commences investigation into death of Dowen College Student

…as management shuts school The Lagos State Government has reportedly commenced investigation into the death of Dowen College Student, Sylvester Oromoni Jnr, who died from injuries he allegedly sustained after he was beaten by his colleagues that wanted him to join their secret cult group. Meanwhile, the management of Dowen School, Lagos has ordered that […]

