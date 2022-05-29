News

Two boys killed in bloody Kwara attack

Posted on Author tephen Olufemi Oni

Two boys, simply identified as Lukman and Kudus, have been reportedly killed in a bloody attack allegedly carried out by a group of boys in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, according to a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Kwara State Police Command, SP Okasanmi Ajayi.

 

According to the statement, the attack was reportedly led by one Habeeb Ganiyu, now in police net, who allegedly stabbed the deceased several times in the chest, adding that the victims were rushed to the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital by men of Oja Oba Police Station who had responded to the distress call.

 

The statement added that the victims were confirmed dead immediately they arrived at UITH by the Doctors on duty, saying “the immediate/remote cause(s) of the fatal attack is yet to be unraveled.”

 

Meanwhile, the statement said the state Commissioner of Police, CP Tuesday Assayomo has ordered a discreet investigation into the matter by deploying strategies that would lead to the arrest of the other fleeing attackers, adding that “any body found to have contributed in any way to the ugly process that led to the death of the victims would be arrested and made to bear the full weight of the law.”

 

It added that the Commissioner of Police has assured the people of the area where the dastardly incident occurred and the people of Kwara State in general of their safety and security at all times, calling on “law breakers to vacate the state, as anyone arrested for committing any crime would be arrested and dealt with in accordance with the laws of the land.

 

