Two bridges collapse in Niger

The roads leading to Bida from Minna and Minna-Zungeru to Bida have been blocked due to the heavy gridlock occasioned by the collapse of two bridges leaving over 2,000, travellers stranded over two days.

Speaking after inspecting the state government intervention work on the ‘terrible spots’ on the Minna- Suleja highway to ease the sufferings of travellers, the Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Bello, said the state government would have no choice than to close down the Minna-Bida road to heavy vehicles in the next few days “because the Federal Government has failed to fulfill it part of the agreement for the reopening of the road”.

The governor who expressed displeasure over the gridlock resulting from the collapse of the bridges on Minna-Bida and Bida- Wushishi-Zungeru-Minna road, stressed that “as a government, we will have no choice than to shutdown the road to allow the contractor go ahead with their job.” Recall that this is the second time in three weeks the governor has threatened to shutdown the ever busy Minna-Bida highway and other state owned roads to heavy trailers, tankers and other articulated vehicles.

Like this: Like Loading...