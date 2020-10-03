News

Two bridges collapse in Niger

Posted on Author Daniel Atori Comment(0)

The roads leading to Bida from Minna and Minna-Zungeru to Bida have been blocked due to the heavy gridlock occasioned by the collapse of two bridges leaving over 2,000, travellers stranded over two days.

Speaking after inspecting the state government intervention work on the ‘terrible spots’ on the Minna- Suleja highway to ease the sufferings of travellers, the Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Bello, said the state government would have no choice than to close down the Minna-Bida road to heavy vehicles in the next few days “because the Federal Government has failed to fulfill it part of the agreement for the reopening of the road”.

The governor who expressed displeasure over the gridlock resulting from the collapse of the bridges on Minna-Bida and Bida- Wushishi-Zungeru-Minna road, stressed that “as a government, we will have no choice than to shutdown the road to allow the contractor go ahead with their job.” Recall that this is the second time in three weeks the governor has threatened to shutdown the ever busy Minna-Bida highway and other state owned roads to heavy trailers, tankers and other articulated vehicles.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

COVID-19: Anxiety as Lagos cancels Independence Day Celebration

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

There is anxiety in some areas of Lagos State following sudden cancelation of the Independence Day celebration by the state government due to fear of possible spread of COVID-19 during the celebration. The government had earlier announced that it would hold a very restricted annual Independence Day celebration at Agege Stadium with strict adherence to […]
News

Runsewe commends el-Rufai, Fayemi over stand on rape, other issues

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

As reactions continue to trail the increasing cases of rape and gender – based violence across the country, Kaduna State Governor, Nasir el-Rufai and his Ekiti State counterpart, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, have been commended by the Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Segun Runsewe, over what he termed as […]
News

Gani Adams raises the alarm over armed terrorists in Oyo National Park

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Abiodun Ige Adams, yesterday disclosed that armed terrorists now occupied a town, Kishi, in the Oyo North West of Oke Ogun zone of Oyo State as well as the vast Old Oyo National Park. Iba Gani Adams, however, expressed worry that the region was gradually becoming a haven […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: