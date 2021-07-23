Two brothers held for injuring pregnant woman in Ebonyi

Police have arrested two brothers for allegedly attacking a pregnant woman, Mrs. Anna Nwonu, and inflicting injuries on her at Ndufu Ezzama in Ezza South Local Government Area of Ebonyi State. The brothers, Sunday Nnabu and Chidera Nnabu, reportedly attacked the woman and injured her. Her husband, Pastor Benjamin Nwonu, said the suspects came into his compound with their mother and brutalised his pregnant wife and inflicted injuries on her.

He said: “About 1pm on 19th of July, 2021, two boys came to my compound with their mother and brutalised my pregnant wife, bit her on her hand and inflicted other injuries on her body while I was not around, just because the woman used to send her children to come and steal our vegetables. “Even when I caught her child, the woman started abusing us, telling us that the house where we are living is not ours and as such that those things that my wife planted do not belong to us. Today (July 19), they came to my compound and asked my wife to pack out of the house which I built with my hard earned money.”

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Loveth Odah, said the suspects had been arrested. Odah described their cases as stealing, malicious damage and assault, occasioning harm. She said: “The suspects were arrested today and the investigation is ongoing. It’s a case of stealing, malicious damage and assault occasioning harm. Assault occasioning harm is not a matter we treat with a wave of the hand. “Assault occasioning harm is a very serious offence because some of them might end up becoming murder. After three months of such offence, if such a person is still alive and is healthy, then the other people will be allowed to rest. Apart from that, if anything

