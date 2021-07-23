Metro & Crime

Two brothers held for injuring pregnant woman in Ebonyi

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya Comment(0)

Police have arrested two brothers for allegedly attacking a pregnant woman, Mrs. Anna Nwonu, and inflicting injuries on her at Ndufu Ezzama in Ezza South Local Government Area of Ebonyi State. The brothers, Sunday Nnabu and Chidera Nnabu, reportedly attacked the woman and injured her. Her husband, Pastor Benjamin Nwonu, said the suspects came into his compound with their mother and brutalised his pregnant wife and inflicted injuries on her.

He said: “About 1pm on 19th of July, 2021, two boys came to my compound with their mother and brutalised my pregnant wife, bit her on her hand and inflicted other injuries on her body while I was not around, just because the woman used to send her children to come and steal our vegetables. “Even when I caught her child, the woman started abusing us, telling us that the house where we are living is not ours and as such that those things that my wife planted do not belong to us. Today (July 19), they came to my compound and asked my wife to pack out of the house which I built with my hard earned money.”

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Loveth Odah, said the suspects had been arrested. Odah described their cases as stealing, malicious damage and assault, occasioning harm. She said: “The suspects were arrested today and the investigation is ongoing. It’s a case of stealing, malicious damage and assault occasioning harm. Assault occasioning harm is not a matter we treat with a wave of the hand. “Assault occasioning harm is a very serious offence because some of them might end up becoming murder. After three months of such offence, if such a person is still alive and is healthy, then the other people will be allowed to rest. Apart from that, if anything

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Boat mishap: 12 farmers drown in Niger

Posted on Author Daniel Atori,

The Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) on Thursday confirmed that 12 farmers lost their lives when a boat capsized on the River Kaduna in Shiroro Local Government Area of the state due to heavy downpour. The bodies of two of the deceased have been recovered while others are yet to be found. Confirming the […]
Metro & Crime

Rainstorm: Katsina spends N7bn on repair of damaged schools

Posted on Author Ahmed Sani

No fewer than 48 secondary school structures have been damaged owing to rainstorm and disrepair in several parts of Katsina State. The level of destruction might not be unconnected with several months of absence in classrooms by both teachers and students owing to the outbreak of coronavirus. Addressing journalists in Katsina, the Commissioner for Education, […]
Metro & Crime

Ekiti court remands teenager for alleged murder

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju ADO-EKITI

An Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates Court on Monday remanded in prison custody a 17-year-old boy, Ojo Peter, for alleged conspiracy and murder. Peter was detained at the Correctional Centre in Ado-Ekiti.   The police prosecutor, Inspector Caleb Leramo, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on June 16 in Ado-Ekiti.   He alleged that […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica