Two brothers, one other remanded for theft of ATMcards, withdrawing N.4m in Osun

Two siblings, Adeniyi Adesoye, 27, Adesoye Sunday, 24, and one Opelusi Dolapo, 27, have been arraigned before an Osun State Magistrate Court sitting in Osogbo, for alleged theft of N.4million.

The defendants were dragged before the court yesterday, on a seven countcharge bordering on conspiracy, theft and unlawful possession of ATM.

Police prosecutor, Inspector Bose Soyemi Bose told the court that the defendants allegedly conspired to steal two Automated Teller Machine (ATM) cards belonging to the owners and withdrew a total sum of N444,000. Soyemi said that the accused committed the offence on August 9, 2022 at about 7:00pm at a second generation bank in Stadium Area, Osogbo.

The charge reads in parts: “That you Adeniyi Adesoye ‘m’, Opelusi Dolapo ‘m’ and Adesoye Sunday ‘m’ on the 23rd day of May, 2022 at GT Bank Stadium Area, Osogbo in the Osogbo Magistarial District did conspired together among yourselves to defraud by withdrawing the cash sum of two hundred and forty-one thousand naira (N241,000:00k) only from one Omotayo Janet ‘F’ GTB Account NO. 0035640137without her consent”

“That you Adeniyi Adesoye ‘m’, Opelusi Dolapo ‘m’ and Adesoye Sunday ‘m’ on the 22nd day of July, 2022 at GT Bank Stadium Area, Osogbo in the Osogbo Magisterial district did conspired together among yourselves to defraud by withdrawing cash sum of two hundred and three thousand naira (203,000:00k) only from one Wahab Saheed ‘M’ GTB Account NO. 0591738437without his consent.”

Soyemi said the defendants committed offences contrary to and punishable under Sections 516, 428, 215, 422, 383(1), and 422 of the Criminal Code Cap 34 Vol. II, Laws of Osun State of Nigeria, 2002. The accused persons, however, pleaded not guilty to the allegations.

The presiding Magistrate, Olusegun Ayilara ordered that the accused persons be remanded in Ilesa Correctional Centre.

Ayilara asked the defence counsel, Nagite Okobie to approach the court with formal application of their bail. The case was adjourned till August 24, 2022 for mention.

