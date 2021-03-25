Two brothers, one other sentenced to death for armed robbery in Ondo

Adewale Momoh, Akure

An Ondo State High Court has sentenced to two brothers to death as well as on other person.

The brothers, Sunday Isaac, Lucky Isaac and their friend, Ovie Nana, who are to die by hanging, were convicted for robbing their victims of mobile phone, cash and other valuables.

The convicts, who were sentenced by Justice Yemi Fasanmi of the State High Court sitting at the Olokuta Medium Correctional Facility premises in Akure, the state capital, were said to have committed the crime seven years ago.

Sunday and Lucky, both farmers and Ovie, an Okada rider, armed with dangerous weapons including a gun, on December 11, 2013 were said to have robbed residents of Bolorunduro, Ondo East Local Government Area of the state and disposed them of properties including a motorcycle.

Following their arrest in 2014, the trio were first arraigned on a five-count charge to include conspiracy and serial robberies.

The charges were, however, amended to six by the leave of the Court vide the Amendment Information in April, 2019.

The offences for which they were docked are contrary to and punishable under the Criminal laws of the state and Robbery and Firearms laws of the Federation.

The Prosecution, led by Chief Legal Officer in the Ondo state Ministry of Justice, Olusegun Akeredolu, called four witnesses and tendered confessional statements of the accused which were admitted after trial within trial.

The Defendants represented by Mr Samson Iluyemi gave evidence for themselves but tendered no exhibit.

In his judgement, Justice Fasanmi said he was convinced that the prosecution has proven its case beyond all doubts and sentenced the two brothers and their accomplice to death by hanging.

