Metro & Crime

Two brothers, one other sentenced to death for armed robbery in Ondo

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Adewale Momoh, Akure

An Ondo State High Court has sentenced to two brothers to death as well as on other person.
The brothers, Sunday Isaac, Lucky Isaac and their friend, Ovie Nana, who are to die by hanging, were convicted for robbing their victims of mobile phone, cash and other valuables.
The convicts, who were sentenced by Justice Yemi Fasanmi of the State High Court sitting at the Olokuta Medium Correctional Facility premises in Akure, the state capital, were said to have committed the crime seven years ago.
Sunday and Lucky, both farmers and Ovie, an Okada rider, armed with dangerous weapons including a gun, on December 11, 2013 were said to have robbed residents of Bolorunduro, Ondo East Local Government Area of the state and disposed them of properties including a motorcycle.
Following their arrest in 2014, the trio were first arraigned on a five-count charge to include conspiracy and serial robberies.
The charges were, however, amended to six by the leave of the Court vide the Amendment Information in April, 2019.
The offences for which they were docked are contrary to and punishable under the Criminal laws of the state and Robbery and Firearms laws of the Federation.
The Prosecution, led by Chief Legal Officer in the Ondo state Ministry of Justice, Olusegun Akeredolu, called four witnesses and tendered confessional statements of the accused which were admitted after trial within trial.
The Defendants represented by Mr Samson Iluyemi gave evidence for themselves but tendered no exhibit.
In his judgement, Justice Fasanmi said he was convinced that the prosecution has proven its case beyond all doubts and sentenced the two brothers and their accomplice to death by hanging.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

SON destroys N300m tyres, gas cylinders, others

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) yesterday destroyed seven containers of tyres, cooking gas cylinders and other contraband valued at N300 million.   The contraband, which SON seized this month, were destroyed at the organisation’s warehouse at Amuwo Odofin, Lagos. SON also expressed its readiness for the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) […]
Metro & Crime

Do background checks on personnel before recruitment, group tells security agencies

Posted on Author Reporter

  Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa A group, known as Leadership Initiative for Transformation and Empowerment, Lite-Africa, has called on security agencies to endeavour to undertake adequate background checks of potential officers during the enlistment and recruitment process into their various security agencies. The group said that the security agencies should give their operatives adequate human rights’ […]
Metro & Crime

Four men gang-rape teenage girl, post video online

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI

Four men have reportedly gang-raped a teenage girl in Obi Local Government Area of Benue State.   The suspects defiled the girl on Monday and abandoned her in a pool of blood. The defilement caused the victim pains and her parents extreme agony. It was learnt that the suspected criminals had raped other young girls […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica