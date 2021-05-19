Two burnt to death in Ekiti auto crash

A ghastly motor accident Wednesday, which occurred in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital, reportedly left two persons dead with two others injured.

The accident, which happened in Iyin-Ekiti, a few kilometers to the capital, occurred when a Toyota Previa vehicle had a head on collision with a white Toyota bus, which caught fire in the process.

It was also learnt that the Toyota Previa was heading towards Ado-Ekiti, while the bus was going towards Iyin-Ekiti.

An eye-witness, who craved anonymity, explained that the accident occured when the Toyota Previa was negotiating a bend and collided with the bus.

He said two occupants of the bus were burnt to death while two occupants of the Toyota Previa survived the accident with varying degrees of injury, adding that they were receiving treatment at the hospital.

