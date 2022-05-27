News

Two candidates emerge Ogun PDP candidates

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Comment(0)

Ogun State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has two governorship candidates for the 2023 election following parallel primaries. Former House of Representatives member Ladi Adebutu won the primary held at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) in Abeokuta after the emergence of Segun Showunmi in the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) secretariat. The primary that produced Adebutu was supervised by a five-man electoral committee headed by Prof. Akase Sorkaa from the PDP national headquarters. Announcing the results of the election, Sorkaa said Adebutu polled 714 votes to defeat Sowunmi, Jimi Lawal and Abimbola Abodunrin who all polled zero votes. In the primary that produced Sowunmi, the chairman of the electoral committee, Mr Abayomi Daniel announced that Sowunmi scored 554 votes to defeat Jimi Lawal, who scored 30 votes while Adebutu polled 15 votes. In his acceptance speech, Adebutu said he was satisfied with the conduct of the election. Sowunmi commended members of the party for their support and promised not to let them down.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Party decision is supreme but disrespect to laws’ll haunt PDP, says Anyim

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

Some South East presidential aspirants on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said they will abide by the party’s resolution on the zoning of its ticket in 2023. PDP National Executive Committee (NEC), on Wednesday refused to zone the ticket to any particular zone. This was against the agitation by people of South […]
News

Our personnel didn’t attempt to arrest Sunday Igboho -DSS

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani,

The Department of State Services (DSS) has denied reports that its personnel made attempts to arrest Yoruba activist, Sunday Igboho. In the last few months, Igboho has carried out campaigns against violent herders, suspected to be foreign invaders. There had also been some fund-raising efforts to sustain Igboho’s crusade. Spokesperson for the DSS, Dr. Peter […]
News Top Stories

Personnel, pension costs to gulp N4.79trn in 2022 –FG

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Despite frequently reiterating its plans to review pay    rolls with a view to cutting costs, the Federal Government is projecting to spend N4.79trillion on personnel and pension costs in 2022, compared with N4.26trillion and N3.19trillion in 2021 and 2020 respectively, according to the 2022-2024 Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper (MTEF&FSP) recently […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica