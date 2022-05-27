Two candidates emerge Ogun PDP candidates

Ogun State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has two governorship candidates for the 2023 election following parallel primaries. Former House of Representatives member Ladi Adebutu won the primary held at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) in Abeokuta after the emergence of Segun Showunmi in the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) secretariat. The primary that produced Adebutu was supervised by a five-man electoral committee headed by Prof. Akase Sorkaa from the PDP national headquarters. Announcing the results of the election, Sorkaa said Adebutu polled 714 votes to defeat Sowunmi, Jimi Lawal and Abimbola Abodunrin who all polled zero votes. In the primary that produced Sowunmi, the chairman of the electoral committee, Mr Abayomi Daniel announced that Sowunmi scored 554 votes to defeat Jimi Lawal, who scored 30 votes while Adebutu polled 15 votes. In his acceptance speech, Adebutu said he was satisfied with the conduct of the election. Sowunmi commended members of the party for their support and promised not to let them down.
