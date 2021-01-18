Metro & Crime

Two cemetery guards nabbed with human heads in Ondo

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh, Akure

Operatives of the Ondo State Security Network Agency, otherwise known as Amotekun Corps, on Sunday nabbed two cemetery security guards for allegedly being in possession of human heads.

 

The two cemetery guards, who allegedly committed the crime at Surulere Area of Ondo town, headquarters of Ondo West Local Government Area of the state, were suspected to have been tampering with corpses buried in the cemetery where they work.

 

According to a source in the area, one of the security guards, simply identified as ‘Alhaji’, was said to have been apprehended with a bag containing the heads by the residents of the area.

 

The source added that the cemetery, where the crime was allegedly committed, belongs to an old generation church in the community.

 

 

