…two chairmen emerge

as hoodlums vandalise over 50 vehicles, injure 5 persons

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State yesterday held parallel congresses and produced two state chairmen and different sets of executives for the party.

The congresses were held at Lekan Salami Sports Complex in Adamasingba, and Jogor Event Centre, both in Ibadan, the state capital.

The aggrieved faction, known as “PDP Stakeholders”, produced former Majority Leader of Oyo State House of Assembly, Michael Okunlade, as chairman at Jogor Event Centre, while the section of the party loyal to the state governor, Seyi Makinde, produced Dayo Ogungbenro, as their chairman.

To give it legitimacy, the congress of the governor held at Adamasingba was chaired by the Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, and had Governor Seyi Makinde, as well as, ranking members of the party.

However, the parallel congress held at Jogor Centre had in attendance, the former Leader, House of Representatives, Mulikat Adeola-Akande; a serving federal lawmaker, Muraina Ajibola; as well as, Alhaji Nureni Akanbi, and Alhaji Bisi Olopoeyan, among others.

In his keynote address at Adamasingba, Governor Makinde, noted that PDP has the capacity to unite Nigeria, while urging Nigerians to support the party. He also appealed to the aggrieved faction to return to the main fold, saying “they would be accommodated in the best interest of the party”.

Meanwhile, some hoodlums stormed the aggrieved members’ venue with guns and other dangerous weapons, injuring no fewer than five people and destroying over 50 vehicles parked outside the venue.

Shop operators and those preparing for a wedding reception at the centre scampered for safety when a boom of guns ruptured the environment.

