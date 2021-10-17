News Top Stories

…two chairmen emerge

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Comment(0)

…as hoodlums vandalise over 50 vehicles, injure 5 persons

 

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State yesterday held parallel congresses and produced two state chairmen and different sets of executives for the party.

 

The congresses were held at Lekan Salami Sports Complex in Adamasingba, and Jogor Event Centre, both in Ibadan, the state capital.

 

The aggrieved faction, known as “PDP Stakeholders”, produced former Majority Leader of Oyo State House of Assembly, Michael Okunlade, as chairman at Jogor Event Centre, while the section of the party loyal to the state governor, Seyi Makinde, produced Dayo Ogungbenro, as their chairman.

 

To give it legitimacy, the congress of the governor held at Adamasingba was chaired by the Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, and had Governor Seyi Makinde, as well as, ranking members of the party.

 

However, the parallel congress held at Jogor Centre had in attendance, the former Leader, House of Representatives, Mulikat Adeola-Akande; a serving federal lawmaker, Muraina Ajibola; as well as, Alhaji Nureni Akanbi, and Alhaji Bisi Olopoeyan, among others.

 

In his keynote address at Adamasingba, Governor Makinde, noted that PDP has the capacity to unite Nigeria, while urging Nigerians to support the party. He also appealed to the aggrieved faction to return to the main fold, saying “they would be accommodated in the best interest of the party”.

 

Meanwhile, some hoodlums stormed the aggrieved members’ venue with guns and other dangerous weapons, injuring no fewer than five people and destroying over 50 vehicles parked outside the venue.

Shop operators and those preparing for a wedding reception at the centre scampered for safety when a boom of guns ruptured the environment.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

CSOs want more states to adopt VAPP, Child Rights Act

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

Civil Society Organisation (CSOs), have said there was an urgent need for states yet to adopt the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Act 2015 to better protect the dignity, rights and privileges of women and girls in Nigeria by adopting the law at their respective states. The CSO’s made the call on Wednesday in Abuja, […]
News

How my sick daughter was abducted, head cut off –Father

Posted on Author Juliana Francis

A grieving father, Yaya Ibrahim, has narrated how a trusted member of his community in Jarkama village in Bassa Local Government Area of Kogi State, kidnapped his six-year-old daughter, Farida for ransom, but later killed, burnt and cut off her head. The suspect, Friday Domozu, 23, after allegedly killing Farida, a sickle cell anaemia patient, […]
News

JAMB to build new N6bn headquarters in Abuja city centre

Posted on Author Philip Nyam,

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has disclosed that it is planning to build a new headquarters in the heart of Abuja, the nation’s capital at the cost of N6 billion. The Board’s Director of Finance and Administration, Mr. Mufutau Bello disclosed this Thursday at the ongoing investigation of the House of Representatives Public […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica