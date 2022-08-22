Two children die in Lagos building collapse

There was panic on Sunday night as another building collapsed on Adeleye Street, Lady Lark, Bariga area of Lagos State.

Two children died while three adults sustained varying degrees of injuries.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) confirmed the development, adding that rescue is ongoing at the scene of the incident

LASEMA Permanent Secretary, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, in a situation report made available to journalists, said the agency has activated all its response plans.

“Situation report: Collapsed building at Adeleye Street Ladylak, Bariga.

“The Agency activated its response to the above incident and upon arrival at the incident scene, discovered that the tank scaffolding of a two-story building collapsed on a bungalow beside it and affected two rooms.

“Unfortunately two children died from the impact. Three adult males sustained injuries and were taken to nearby hospitals,” he said.

