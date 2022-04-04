Metro & Crime

Two children killed, others injured in Osun auto crash

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola, Osogbo Comment(0)

Two female children have been killed and many others injured in an auto crash that occurred on Ipetu-Ijesa/Ilesa Expressway yesterday.

 

The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) Sector Commander, Mr Paul Okpe confirmed the accident to our Correspondent through the command’s spokesperson, Mrs Agnes Ogungbemi in Osogbo. Okpe said the accident involving a Howo Sino Truck and a Nissan bus with number plate WEN 397 AA, happened at seven kilometres away from Iwaraja junction at about 2.44 p.m.

 

“Three adult males and three female children were involved in the accident killing two female children and injuring the rest passengers. “The accident was as a result of over speeding, tyre burst and total disobedience to road traffic regulations by the motorists involved,” the Sector Commander said.

 

According to him, there was a tyre burst in one of the vehicles leading to loss of control before the accident happened. He said that the command would sanction any motorists found violating traffic rules and regulations.

 

Okpe said the corpses have been deposited at the morgue of the Wesley Guild Hospital, Ilesa, while the injured victims were taken to the same hospital for treatment

 

