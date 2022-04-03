News

Two children killed, others injured in road accident in Osun

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola, Osogbo

Two female children were killed and others injured in an auto crash that occurred along the Ipetu-Ijesa/Ilesa Expressway on Sunday.

The Sector Commander, Mr Paul Okpe confirmed the accident to New Telegraph through the command’s spokesperson, Mrs Agnes Ogungbemi, in Osogbo.

Okpe said the accident, which happened seven kilometres away from Iwaraja junction at about 2.44 p.m., involved a Howo Sino Truck and a Nissan bus with registration number WEN 397 AA.

“Three adult males and three female children were involved in the accident killing two female children and injuring the other passengers.

“The accident was as a result of over speeding, tyre burst and total disobedience to road traffic regulations by the motorists involved,” the Sector Commander said.

According to him, there was a tyre burst in one of the vehicles leading to loss of control before the accident happened.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

