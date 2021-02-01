Metro & Crime

Two Chinese remanded for impersonating medical practitioners, operating illegal hospital

An Ogba Magistrate Court, Lagos Monday remanded two Chinese nationals at the Correctional Facility for allegedly impersonating to be qualified medical practitioners.

 

The two defendants, identified as Huzhi Neng, 44, and Zhang Chuanhong, 34, were arraigned by the Intelligence Response Team of the Nigeria Police.
The duo were docked on a five-count charge of conspiracy, impersonation, intent to defraud and operating an illegal/ unregistered hospital.

 

The State Counsel, Nosa Watson Uhumwango, told the court that both defendants did falsely represent themselves to be qualified medical practitioners.
Uhumwango said that the offences are thereby punishable under Section 380 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State of Nigeria, 2015 and Section 17(1)(a)(b)(d) of the Medical and Dental Practitioners Act, Cap M8, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

 

According to the charge sheet, both defendants committed the alleged offences between the 28th day of January, 2017 to 31st day of October 2020, at No 8, Adeyeri close, Off Opebi Road, Ikeja Lagos.

The charges also revealed that the duo did, in a reckless manner, give medical treatment to one Jiang Qipel, a male Chinese national, whom they undertook to treat but eventually contributed to his death.

The two Chinese men were also accused of operating a hospital called, “China Nigeria Friendship Hospital”, without a license and practiced as a registered medical practitioners therein without lawful authorisation from the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria.

However, the defendants pleaded not guilty to all the charges when a Chinese interpreter read them to them.

