Two civilians standing surety for fake lawyer remanded

Two civil servants in the employ of Osun State government, Yusuf Jelili and Olumide Alabi, were yesterday remanded in Ile-Ife Correctional Centre by a Federal High Court sitting in Osogbo, for standing sureties for a fleeing fake lawyer. Jelili and Alabi reportedly stood sureties for Folorunso Olayanju, who was arraigned for alleged N12.2 million fraud. Olayanju was said to have presented himself as a lawyer to a man, Hammed Bamidele, at the Federal High Court and collected N12.2 million from him. He was said to have paid Jelili and Alabi to stand sureties for him and ran away.

The prosecutor, Mr. Muyiwa Ogunleye, told the court that efforts to arrest Olayanju had been futile. Jelili and Alabi were said to be employees of the state Ministry of Youths and Sports. They pleaded not guilty to the allegations of contempt of court and obstruction of justice preferred against them. Justice Peter Lifu thereby ordered that the defendants be remanded in Ile-Ife Correctional Centre and adjourned the matter till November 12, 2020, for hearing.

