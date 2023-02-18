Two cousins held for killing tricycle rider in Ogun

Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested two cousins, Damilola Famoriyo and Akinbayo Emmanuel Abiodun for allegedly hacking one Amos Oyemechi Chuckwuka to death after snatching his tricycle.

The suspects were arrested on Thursday, February 9, in Ikorodu area of Lagos state.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Command, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the arrest of the suspects to journalists in Abeokuta on Saturday, said the suspects allegedly killed Chuckwuka and dumped his body at a riverbank in Ijebu-Ode.

Oyeyemi said, the suspects were arrested following information received by policemen attached to Obalende divisional headquarters of Ijebu Ode on December 13, 2022, that a dead body which was later identified as that of a tricycle rider was found on the riverbank at Agoro area of Ijebu Ode.

