Metro & Crime

Two cousins held for killing tricycle rider in Ogun

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

 

Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

 

 

 

 

 

Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested two cousins, Damilola Famoriyo and Akinbayo Emmanuel Abiodun for allegedly hacking one Amos Oyemechi Chuckwuka to death after snatching his tricycle.

 

The suspects were arrested on Thursday, February 9, in Ikorodu area of Lagos state.

 

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Command, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the arrest of the suspects to journalists in Abeokuta on Saturday, said the suspects allegedly killed Chuckwuka and dumped his body at a riverbank in Ijebu-Ode.

 

Oyeyemi said, the suspects were arrested following information received by policemen attached to Obalende divisional headquarters of Ijebu Ode on December 13, 2022, that a dead body which was later identified as that of a tricycle rider was found on the riverbank at Agoro area of Ijebu Ode.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Gunmen invade Ogun mosque, abduct Police Inspector, 2 others

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta

Gunmen have invaded a mosque in Soyoye, Rounder area of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital and abducted a Police Inspector and two other worshippers. The police officer, Inspector Kamarudeen Bello, was reportedly kidnapped in the mosque yesterday around 8pm, while praying. It was gathered that, the police officer who is attached to one of the […]
Metro & Crime

Suspected herders kill 4 farmers, injure many along Benue/Nasarawa border

Posted on Author Reporter

  Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi Suspected Fulani militants at the weekend made incursion into Gidan Sule and Yelwata all border communities between Benue and Nasarawa states killing at least four farmers and injuring others. Sources from the now deserted areas told New Telegraph that among those killed included one woman, who was reportedly butchered beyond recognition […]
Metro & Crime

Building collapses: LASEMA rescues, treats 2

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A building directly opposite Ebute Metta Comprehensive Health Centre has te collapsed with two people trapped. The trapped female senior citizen and a girl in the self collapsed building who sustained minor injuries were rescued, attended and stabilized by emergency responders in the LASAMBUS before their release. The 25-year-old self collapsed three-storey building located at […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica