Two cousins held for killing tricyclist in Ogun

Operatives of the Ogun state Police command have arrested two cousins, Damilola Famoriyo and Akinbayo Emmanuel Abiodun for allegedly hacking one Amos Oyemechi Chuckwuka to death after snatching his tricycle. The suspects were arrested on Thursday, February 9, in the Ikorodu area of Lagos state.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi who confirmed the arrest of the suspects to journalists in Abeokuta on Saturday, said the suspects allegedly killed Chuckwuka and dumped his body at a riverbank in Ijebu-Ode.

Oyeyemi said, the suspects were arrested following information received by policemen attached to Obalende divisional headquarters of Ijebu Ode, on the 13th of December 2022, that a dead body which was later identified as that of a tricycle rider was found on the riverbank at Agoro area of Ijebu Ode.

“Upon the information, the DPO Obalende division, SP Murphy Salami led his detectives to the scene, where it was discovered that the deceased was matcheted to death after which his tricycle was taken away. “The DPO detailed his crack team to embark on a technical and forensic investigation of the incident in order to unravel those behind the devilish act.

“Their efforts yielded positive results on the 9th of February 2023, when one of the suspects, Damilola Famoriyo, who reside at New site, Awosan Fakale Ikorodu, Lagos was arrested with the deceased’s phone. “His arrest led to the apprehension of his accomplice, who is also his cousin, Akinbayo Emmanuel Abiodun of Road 1, Block A, Maya Ikorodu Lagos state.

“On interrogation, the two suspects confessed to the commission of the crime. In their statements, they confessed to being a two-man syndicate who specialized in snatching motorcycles and tricycles. “They confessed further that they always carry out their robbery operation in Ijebu ode and its environs.

“According to them, on the 13th of December 2022, they lured the victim Amos Oyemechi Chuckwuka to carry their farm products from Agoro area to the town, and they agreed on a price. “But on getting to Agoro/ Ikangba road, they stopped him and snatched the tricycle from him.

It was when the deceased tried to struggle with them that theymatchetedhimtodeathand dragged his corpse to the riverbank where they dumped him. “They informed the police further that they have snatched up to eight tricycles in Ijebu ode area, and that their standby buyers are residing at Ikorodu in Lagos state”, Oyeyemi said.

