News

Two Cross River Reps dump PDP for APC

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Comment(0)

Two members of the House of Representatives from Cross Rivers State yesterday defected from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila announced their defection at the resumption of plenary yesterday. The lawmakers are Hon. Lego Idagbo, who represents Beckwara/Obudu/ Obanliku federal Constituency and Michael Itiaba of Obubra/ Etung federal constituency. Idagbo is the lawmaker representing Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River in the House. In their separate let-ters read by the speaker, the two lawmakers attributed their decision to leave the PDP to the unending crisis in the PDP. Querying the actions of the defectors, the deputy minority leader, Hon. Toby Okechukwu raised a point of order on the defections alleging that there is no faction in Cross River state as claimed by the lawmakers.

