Two Cross River Reps dump PDP for APC

Two members of the House of Representatives from Cross Rivers State yesterday defected from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila announced their defection at the resumption of plenary yesterday. The lawmakers are Hon. Lego Idagbo, who represents Beckwara/Obudu/ Obanliku federal Constituency and Michael Itiaba of Obubra/ Etung federal constituency. Idagbo is the lawmaker representing Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River in the House. In their separate let-ters read by the speaker, the two lawmakers attributed their decision to leave the PDP to the unending crisis in the PDP. Querying the actions of the defectors, the deputy minority leader, Hon. Toby Okechukwu raised a point of order on the defections alleging that there is no faction in Cross River state as claimed by the lawmakers.
Agro entrepreneur tasks Buhari on food security growth
The Chief Executive Officer, Xtralarge Farms, Lagos State, Mrs. Abosede Oyibokure, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to invest more resources in agriculture in the nation’s quest to produce sufficient food, raise Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and drastically reduce hunger in the country. She also said her company was offering registered members 6,000 plots of land […]
Senate flays FCT-IRS over N1bn remittance to FIRS
The Senate, yesterday, lambasted the Management of the Federal Capital Territory Internal Revenue Service (FCT-IRS), over alleged planned remittance of N1billion to Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) as commission from projected N100 billion revenue collection. The Senate Committee on FCT seriously tackled the the FCT-IRS when its Executive Chairman, Mallam Abdullahi Attah, appeared before the […]
PDP govs demand repeal of Police Trust Fund Act
Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have called for repeal of section 4(1) of the Nigeria Police Trust Fund (Establishment) Act, 2019. The Act empowers the president to deduct 0.5 per cent of the total revenue accruing to the Federation Account for the benefit of the Nigeria Police Trust Fund. […]
