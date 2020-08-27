Metro & Crime

Two-day-old baby dumped inside rain

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen Comments Off on Two-day-old baby dumped inside rain

A caregiver gas rescued a newborn baby girl in the Oju Local Government Area of Benue State. It was handed over to the local government Chairman, Hon. Clement Onaa, on Monday. The baby, believed to be two days old, was dumped by the roadside. It was learnt that the baby, which was wrapped in a polythene bag, was crying helplessly in the rain before the caregiver, Mrs. Loveth Akoli, rescued her.

The Press Secretary to the chairman, Mr. Benson Egbodo, said in a statement made available to New Telegraph in Makurdi that the Good Samaritan, said she “found the baby packaged in a polythene bag and dumped in front of a shop located at Akpila-Anina, on Ikachi Road, Oju Local Government Area on August 21, 2020”.

Okoli was said to have found the baby as she was going out for her routine work and could not neglect the pain faced by the helpless baby. She said that with the assistance of a man, Mr. Ojeka Ogbu, the matter was reported at the Oju Police Divi-sion. The police, according to her, alerted the Unit Head of the Social Welfare in the local government, Mrs. Salome Ochi, to intervene in the matter. Egbodo said a series of medical examinations were conducted on the baby as well as Okoli which proved that they were both in good health condition.

After he received the baby, the local government Chairman, Onaa, adopted her. He also thanked God for the life of the little baby. Onaa, who named the baby Destiny Onaa, promised to take proper care of her. He mandated the council welfare officer to look for a good orphanage where the baby could be better nursed. At press time, the whereabouts of the mother of the baby were still unknown. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Sewuese Anene, said she had not received such information.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Lagos observes symbolic Eid Prayers

Posted on Author Reporter

  …as Chief Imam urges Nigerians to pray for end of pandemic Muritala Ayinla The Lagos State Chief Imam, Sheikh Sulaimon Abou-Nolla Friday observed the symbolic Eid prayers to mark the 2020 Eid-el-Kabir celebration, calling on Nigerians, especially Muslims, to pray for the end of the coronavirus pandemic. Speaking after the two-rakat prayers held at […]
Metro & Crime Top Stories

Afenifere leader, Fasanmi, dies at 94

Posted on Author Adeolu Adeyemo Lawrence Olaoye Philip Nyam Johnchuks Onuanyim Wale Elegbede and Adewumi Ademiju

Buhari, Gbajabiamila, Tinubu,Kalu, others mourn Leader of Yoruba sociopolitical group, Afenifere, Pa Ayorinde Fasanmi, has died. Fasanmi died on Wednesday night at 94. Osun State government yesterday announced Fasanmi’s passage in a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and Civic Duties, Mrs. Funke Egbemode. According to Egbemode, the frontline politician’s death was confirmed by […]
Metro & Crime

Naira Marley, manager fined N200,000 for violating COVID-19 curfew

Posted on Author Juliana Francis

Police in Lagos yesterday said they had arrested and arraigned popular musician, Azeez Fashola aka Naira Marley, and his Manager, Seyi Awouga, for allegedly violating inter-state nonessential travel ban. The court, however, fined Marley and Awouga N100,000 each. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Bala Elkana, said that about 3:30p.m., policemen from the […]

%d bloggers like this: