Two-day-old baby dumped inside rain

A caregiver gas rescued a newborn baby girl in the Oju Local Government Area of Benue State. It was handed over to the local government Chairman, Hon. Clement Onaa, on Monday. The baby, believed to be two days old, was dumped by the roadside. It was learnt that the baby, which was wrapped in a polythene bag, was crying helplessly in the rain before the caregiver, Mrs. Loveth Akoli, rescued her.

The Press Secretary to the chairman, Mr. Benson Egbodo, said in a statement made available to New Telegraph in Makurdi that the Good Samaritan, said she “found the baby packaged in a polythene bag and dumped in front of a shop located at Akpila-Anina, on Ikachi Road, Oju Local Government Area on August 21, 2020”.

Okoli was said to have found the baby as she was going out for her routine work and could not neglect the pain faced by the helpless baby. She said that with the assistance of a man, Mr. Ojeka Ogbu, the matter was reported at the Oju Police Divi-sion. The police, according to her, alerted the Unit Head of the Social Welfare in the local government, Mrs. Salome Ochi, to intervene in the matter. Egbodo said a series of medical examinations were conducted on the baby as well as Okoli which proved that they were both in good health condition.

After he received the baby, the local government Chairman, Onaa, adopted her. He also thanked God for the life of the little baby. Onaa, who named the baby Destiny Onaa, promised to take proper care of her. He mandated the council welfare officer to look for a good orphanage where the baby could be better nursed. At press time, the whereabouts of the mother of the baby were still unknown. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Sewuese Anene, said she had not received such information.

