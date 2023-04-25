Two Days After, Body Of 10-Year Old Erosion Victim Recovered

The lifeless body of a 10 year-old boy, Divine Osemene, that was swept away by flood at Okotomi locality of Okpanam Community in Oshimili North Local Government Area of Delta State, has been re- covered by search parties after N100,000 reward was placed on him.

The father of the victim, Mr Emeka Osemene, in Okpanam yesterday cried that his son was recovered two days after the occurrence from the popular Anwai River. The River serves as a discharge point to tributary storm drainages within Asaba Capiral Territory.

He disowned the state government, lamenting that they were never part of the rescue team. He said, “my neighbours, friends and well- wishers joined me during the search for my son’s body. A good Samaritan placed N100,000 in search for my son after our efforts day and night, without seeing him. “The state government never coordinates or is part of the rescue team.

“It was last Friday when some people called us that they saw a body floating on the Anwai River. When we got there, it was my son. We paid the N100,000.” He said it was the negligence of the government that led to the death of his child.

“The death trap drainage system was responsible for his untimely death. Government should as a matter of urgency complete the project to prevent further occurrence,” he said But the Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu who sympathised with the family debunked the claims, but said the particular project was under construction and not neglected.

“It is not true that we abandoned the project and the representatives of government were there on the night of the incident and coordinated the rescue team,” he said.