Metro & Crime

Two dead, 10 injured in A’Ibom road crash – FRSC

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Mr Matthew Olonisaye, said two persons have died and 10 others injured in a fatal road crash in Akwa Ibom State on Aug. 14.

 

Olonisaye disclosed this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Uyo yesterday. The sector commander said the crash involved a Toyota Hiace bus (KMR 201 XA) belonging to a transport company and Honda Accord car (NGD 228 AE) on Abak – Ikot Abasi Road by Oku – Abak in Akwa Ibom. He urged vehicle owners to ensure that their vehicles were in order before they put them on the road, to avoid road crash, especially during the rainy season.

 

“Itwasdiscoveredthatthecrash involved two vehicles – Toyota Hiace bus (KMR 201 XA) belonging to a transport company and Honda Accord car (NGD 228 AE) all with 18 occupants, out of which 10 got injured while two died in the process. He said the accident resulted from dangerous overtaking and eventual loss of control.

“According to an eye witness, the victims were immediately taken to a nearby clinic, while the road was cleared of obstructions to enable free-flow of traffic,” Olonisaye said.Olonisaye said the crash was rather unfortunate as it could have been avoided, if only the drivers were conscious and sensitive enough to understand the intricate nature of night driving, especially during this rainy season.

 

The sector commander expressed displeasure that in spite of the sensitisation and enlighten-  ment by the FRSC, the motoring public were still adamant in disobeying traffic rules and regulations. He urged the motoring public to desist from acts capable of endangering lives and property of other road users. He charged drivers to be more careful when travelling during the season, night travels and roads not well known to avoid crashes.

 

“Compliance with traffic rules and regulations should be of utmost importance to the motoring public.” He advised motorists to avoid speeding, use of phone while driving and driving against the traffic flow. “During night time driving, lower beams and keep your headlamps properly adjusted/focused, avoid looking directly into the lights of oncoming vehicles and slow down when facing glare from headlights.

 

“Driving in the rain, reduce speed to enhance firm control, increase distance, keep headlamps on so as to see and be seen, and use wipers, heater or ACs as appropriate. “Driving on a busy road, be careful to obey speed limits, be alert to pedestrians stepping into traffic.”

 

He also cautioned those driving underthesunglaretoreducespeed for better vision and reaction, use sun visors or sun glasses if necessary.“Driving in unfamiliar or on bad roads, be alert to traffic signs, signals and markings communicating certain road characteristics/ features, obey applicable speed limits, reduce speed or apply common sense speed limit,” he advised.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Gunmen hijack commercial bus, two vehicles on East-West road

Posted on Author Reporter

  A commercial bus conveying passengers, a Toyota Sienna car laden with goods and a private vehicle have been hijacked by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers in Rivers State. It was learnt the gunmen hijacked the vehicles along Evekwu -Rumuodogo in Emohua Local Government axis of the East-West road on Wednesday night. They were said […]
Metro & Crime

A’bom traders urge Emmanuel to contest 2023 presidential election

Posted on Author Reporter

  Tony Anichebe, Uyo Traders in Akwa Ibom have urged Governor Udom Emmanuel to accept the offer by the Brekete Family Media and other well meaning Nigerians to step forward and rescue Nigeria, even as they have pledged a N500million donation as their own contribution for the actualisation of his presidential bid. They have also […]
Metro & Crime

Police nab killers of ex-Zamfara State guber aspirant, others  

Posted on Author Reporter

…recover weapons, 2,045 rounds of live ammunition   Taiwo Jimoh Operatives of the Force Intelligence Bureau Intelligence Response Team (FIB-IRT) have arrested the suspected killer of an ex-Zamfara State gubernatorial aspirant and owner of Famak British Schools, Alhaji Sagir Hamidu, at Rijana. Roughly 23 other suspects have also been arrested for different offences ranging from homicide, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica