Two dead, 12 injured in lone Ogun auto accident

Two persons Friday died while 12 others sustained varying degrees on injury in an accident which occurred at Christopher University, along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Ogun State Traffic Road Compliance and Enforcement Agency (TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi confirmed the accident to journalists in Abeokuta.

According to Akinbiyi, the lone accident involved a Mazda bus with registration number, APP 417 XU.

Akinbiyi explained that, the accident involved 18 people, 15 males and 3 females.

The TRACE spokesman disclosed that, the bus which was outbound Lagos had a burst tyre on motion, causing the driver to lose control and the vehicle summersaulted.

Akinbiyi while quoting an eye witness said: “The commercial bus was outbound Lagos, enroute Ibadan, before it experienced a tyre burst while on mission.

“The vehicle lost control and then somersaulted killing one of the passengers in the process.

“However, the second victim, died at the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOSUTH).”

