Metro & Crime

Two dead, 12 injured in lone Ogun auto accident

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta Comment(0)

Two persons Friday died while 12 others sustained varying degrees on injury in an accident which occurred at Christopher University, along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Ogun State Traffic Road Compliance and Enforcement Agency (TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi confirmed the accident to journalists in Abeokuta.

According to Akinbiyi, the lone accident involved a Mazda bus with registration number, APP 417 XU.

Akinbiyi explained that, the accident involved 18 people, 15 males and 3 females.

The TRACE spokesman disclosed that, the bus which was outbound Lagos had a burst tyre on motion, causing the driver to lose control and the vehicle summersaulted.

Akinbiyi while quoting an eye witness said: “The commercial bus was outbound Lagos, enroute Ibadan, before it experienced a tyre burst while on mission.

“The vehicle lost control and then somersaulted killing one of the passengers in the process.

“However, the second victim, died at the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOSUTH).”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Dubai extradites Hushpuppi, Woodberry to U.S.

Posted on Author Juliana Francis

Police in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), yesterday said the celebrated alleged internet fraud kingpin, Raymond Igbalode Abbas aka ‘Hushpuppi,’ was extradited to the United States after his arrest. The police also disclosed in a statement that Hushpuppi’s alleged accomplice, Olalekan Jacob Ponle aka ‘Woodberry,’ was also extradited to the United States after their arrest […]
Metro & Crime

Why I raped my victim –suspect

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo

We didn’t know there was CCTV –robbery kingpin A suspected rapist, Stephen John has told men of the Ondo State Police Command that he decided to rape his victim, Miss Fatima Yahaya because of incessant extortion by the victim. John who was paraded by the Commissioner of Police, Mr Bolaji Salami claimed that Fatima was […]
Metro & Crime

JUST IN: NDLEA Grills Obi Cubana over Alleged Drug Links

Posted on Author Reporter

    The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency on Thursday grilled socialite, Obi Iyiegbu, popularly known as Obi Cubana, for his alleged link to the illegal narcotic business. According to reports, Obi Cubana, was grilled for about five hours at the Abuja headquarters of the NDLEA before he was granted bail and asked to return […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica